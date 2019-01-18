Shoaib, Hafeez key against resurgent South Africa

Port Elizabeth

After South Africa’s domination of the Test series, a switch to the white ball should bring these two teams closer. The pitches will be flatter, the bouncers fewer, and a home side preoccupied with finding the combinations they will use at the World Cup is unlikely to have things all their way.

That’s not to say that Pakistan did not have their moments during the Tests, and there were times when the visitors bossed sessions or passages of play. Such sparks weren’t enough to swing entire Test matches, but similar performances, in a format in which Pakistan are probably a little more comfortable currently, could be enough to upset the hosts.

While Pakistan are banking on the return of a couple of very experienced old heads in Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez (as well as the added potency of players such as Fakhar Zaman in this format), South Africa have gone in the other direction, including the uncapped pair of Rassie van der Dussen and Duanne Olivier in their squad. Hafeez’s relief at the absence of the name ‘Dale Steyn’ in the squad for the first two ODIs may be tempered somewhat by a glance at Olivier’s stats during the Tests, but South Africa’s current predilection for tinkering could also expose them.

Pakistan and South Africa have traded blows in their last two one-day series on these shores, with South Africa winning 3-2 in 2012/13 and Pakistan triumphing 2-1 the following season. Indeed, Pakistan sealed that last series with a one-run win in Port Elizabeth, though Hafeez is the only member of the current squad to have played a part in that victory.

Pakistan were perhaps lacking in self belief during their Asia Cup campaign, and sharing the spoils with New Zealand may have provided little succour. After the battering they received in the Tests, a little bit of belief in their white-ball skills could go a long way. Confidence won’t be a problem for South Africa after they showed that they could beat Australia in Australia late last year even with some of their big names missing, and the hosts start as clear favourites.—Agencies

