Shoaib Akhtar’s picture with daughter leaves fans intrigued

LAHORE – Pakistani star cricketer turned Shoaib Akhtar gained fame for his record pace and aggressive bowling style, and Rawalpindi Express amassed a huge fan following online.

As former ace speedster remained connected with fans online, a recent picture of a cricket pundit sends internet users into a frenzy.

Sharing a picture standing next to a girl, Shoaib stunned his fans girl who he introduced as his daughter in a recent post on Instagram.

Akhtar, 47, tagged the girl in the click, Ayleen Sheikh. “Chill mode with my daughter,” Akhtar captioned it as the duo posed for picture.

As the Insta story went viral, people on social sites shared different reactions; it also turned people curious as Akhtar married around a decade back. Some even mentioned that she is not Akhtar’s biological daughter.

For the unversed, Akhtar married in Rubab Khan back in 2014 and the couple has been blessed with two sons.