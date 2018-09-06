Shoaib Akhtar resigns as advisor to PCB chairman

ISLAMABAD : Legendary Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday announced retirement from the post of advisor to the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on cricket affairs and brand ambassador

Amid the period of resignations of PCB officers hired by former Chairman of the board Najam Sethi, Shoaib Akhtar also has resigned from the post.

It is pertinent here to mention that Shoaib Akhtar was appointed for the post by Najam Sethi on 17 February 2018.

However, the cricketer has announced the resignation through a Twitter message.

After the appointment of new PCB chairman, Ehsan Mani, the officers who were privileged to grab a post in PCB during previous government, are resigning, including Shoaib Akhtar.

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar tweeted on his official Twitter account that he is resigning from the post.

This is to announce that i have resigned from the post of Advisor to the Chairman PCB effective immediately.

The 43-year-old former fast-bowler served six months as PCB brand ambassador.

Shoaib, who retired after Pakistan’s 2011 World Cup defeat, is well-known for his lethal bowling attack, he was the fastest bowler of his time, with his quickest recorded delivery being 161.4 km an hour.

The lethal pace-man played in 46 tests and 163 one-day internationals and had taken 178 test wickets and 247 one-day international wickets in his glorious career.