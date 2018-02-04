SHO suspended for kite-flyer’s death

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Asad Sarfraz Khan on Saturday evening ordered the immediate suspension of SHO Nekapura police station Inspector Muhammad Zaman and issued him show cause notice for his failure in checking and controlling the banned sport of kite flying under his jurisdiction which had caused sad death of a motorcyclist youth, Ahsan early in the day.

While talking to the newsmen the DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan further added that kite flying would not be tolerated in any part of the district at any cast. He has has ordered all the SHOs of all the police stations in the district to take immediate.