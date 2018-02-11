SHO suspended on failing to control kite flying

Rawalpindi

City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi Friday suspended a police official who failed to control the illegal activity of kite flying in the jurisdictions of his police station, police spokesman said Friday.

CPO suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of the City Police Station on his negligence after a kite string injured a student in the jurisdiction of the station.

According to report, a man Abdul Miraj 26, a student of Masters in Mass Communication, was on his way to home when a kite string slit his throat and he got seriously injured. He was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) where his condition is stated to be stable.—APP