SHO martyrs, two dacoits kill in Gandakha operation

A Sub-Inspector of police was martyred and three others were injured in exchange of firing between two dacoits in Tehsil Gandakha area of Jaffarabad while two gang master dacoits were killed.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nasirabad Nazeer Ahmed Kurd on Friday conformed the incident and said that acting on a tip off, a police team led by SHO Gandakha Raheem Bakhsh Marri conducted raid at a place and dacoits opened fire at them.

SHO Gandakha Raheem Bakhsh was martyred and three others sustained wounds in heavy exchange firing between dacoits and police, he added, The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Two gang master dacoits including proclaimed offender Zulfiqar alias Zulfi were also killed in a retaliation by police. According to report, both dacoits were involved in kidnapping for ransom and other notorious crime cases in Balochistan and Sindh.

Police and law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started search operation to trace out alleged accused.

Further investigation was underway. Unknown gunmen shot injured four member of Hazara community at Western Bypass in Quetta on Friday. According to police sources, the victims were on way to Mach from Hazara Town in a vehicle when armed assailants riding two motorbikes opened fire at them and fled from the scene. As a result, four people received wounds on the spot.—APP