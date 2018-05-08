SHO killed in encounter

Our Correspondent

Kashmore

A Station House Officer [SHO] was martyred on Monday in an encounter took place between police and dacoits at Katcha area of Garhi Tegho when police were trying to besiege the Katcha area to rescue four kidnapped persons.

According to an official that following on the information regarding four kidnapped persons including Inam Golo, Ghalib Lashari, Rizwan Bhutto and Zaib Bhangar, police were trying to besiege the Katcha area of Ghari Tegho to rescue kidnapped person where a group of dacoits named Nawab Jagirani group suddenly attacked over police with Rocket Launcher resulted in martyrdom of SHO Karampur police station identified as Inspector Ali Hassan Bakhrani, resident of village Haji Naseer Khan Bakhrani of district Shikarpur.

Senior Superintendent of Police [SSP] Kashmore-Kandhkot Bashir Ahmed Brohi along with heavy police force rushed on the crime scene and led the operation to rescue the kidnapped persons and arrest of the dacoits.

The body of martyred SHO transported to the Kashmore-Kandhkot Civil Hospital for medical examination and handed over to his heirs after completing necessary medical legal formalities.

It was also said eight Rocket Launcher fire were fired on Armoured Police Carrier [APC] vehicles owing to which two vehicles received damage.

It was reported that one dacoit, whose identity was not ascertained, was allegedly killed in an encounter when SSP led the police party.