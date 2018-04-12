SHO injured in students clashes

Baramulla, Iok

A police officer was injured after students protesting over Kulgam civilian killings clashes with police in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Baramulla police station Khalid Ahmad suffered a head injury after he was hit by a stone during clashes that erupted between protesting students of boys degree college Baramulla and the police.

An official said the injured officer was shifted to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment. Clashes were also witnessed between students and police at Tehsil road of the district.—GK