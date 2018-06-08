SHO, driver martyred, two wounded in Lower Dir IED blast

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Hardly two months after the Pakistan Army handed over administrative powers to the civilian authorities, a police officer and his driver were killed while two cops sustained serious injuries in Improvised Explosives Device (IED) blast in Lower Dir on Thursday.

Reports reaching here said the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Zaindara Police Station was going to investigate the murder of a member of the village defense council when the police mobile they were traveling in was targeted through the road side explosion leaving four cops seriously injured. The victims were rushed to the hospital where the medics pronounced the Police officer and his driver dead.

“A police mobile unit was attacked in Lower Dir in which the SHO Zaindara Police Station Bakht Buner Khan and driver Irfan have been killed”. Officials said adding the gunman of the police officer and a constable received serious wounds. Lower Dir is the hometown of Maulana Sufi Mohammad of the Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Sharia-e-Mohammadi (TNSM).

It may be recalled that in April 2018, the Pakistan Army handed over administrative powers to the civilian authorities following peace was restored to the area after 10 years. The security forces that have cordoned off the area after the incident are also reported to have kicked off search and net operation against the unknown miscreants who remained at large.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has strongly condemned the attack on a police party in Lower Dir on Thursday. Paying rich tribute to the men in uniform in fight against the terrorism and ensuring peace in the region, governor said their sacrifices would not go waste and the activities of the antisocial elements cannot weaken their resolve. He also sympathized with the bereaved families.