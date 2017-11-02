SHO, cop killed in Charsadda shootout

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A bloody shootout between the outlaws and the law enforcers in Charsadda Wednesday morning resulted in the killing of two police officers including a Station House Officer and injuries to same number of others. Reports reaching here said the police party came under fire from the miscreants after it raided an alleged smuggler’s den to “recover illegal arms and ammunition” in Charsadda’s Majoki area.

“The culprits retaliated and opened fire at the police party; An SHO and another police officer were martyred in an exchange of fire between police personnel and smugglers in Majoki area of Charsadda district on Wednesday”. Police officials said.

Reports say the SHO namely Ayub Khan and a policeman Shah Hussein were martyred while one police official was injured in the shootout that also left an attacker injured in the shootout.

The wounded policemen was shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar for treatment, the Police went for search operation in the area and arrested a number of suspects.