SHME releases status of available corona facilities

Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Nabeel Ahmed Awan released the data and statistics of treatment and available facilities in teaching hospitals on directives from the Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday.

As per the latest data released by the SHME, from the 46 teaching hospitals of Punjab, as many as 5110 patients have recovered and returned to their homes.

During last 24 hours, 226 patients have recovered. In Punjab’s all govt teaching hospitals, 4236 beds are unoccupied out of 6305 reserved for COVID-19 patients.

In Lahore’s govt teaching hospitals, 1718 beds are unoccupied out of 2333 reserved. Similarly, in Punjab Teaching Hospitals Isolation Wards, 3378 beds are available out of 4586 reserved for Corona patients.

In Isolation Wards of govt teaching hospitals in Lahore, 1384 beds are unoccupied out of 1631 reserved for Covid-19 patients.

In the high dependency units in Punjab, 639 beds are unoccupied out of 1175 reserved for Corona patients whereas in HDUs of Lahore’s Teaching Hospitals, 259 beds are unoccupied out of 518. Similarly, in entire Punjab 220 ventilators are available out of 433 reserved whereas in Lahore, 65 ventilators are unoccupied out of 204 reserved for corona patients.