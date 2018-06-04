Shivers on race course road..!

WALLS have ears, roads too! Race Course Road swears this conversation took place in a bungalow between White Beard and Black Beard, with streaks of grey. “It happened a little after 4 pm last Saturday,” said Race Course Road, “and I heard White beard, with a fifty-six inch chest say angrily, “What made you think you could pull it off?”

“Well,” said portly Black Beard with a few streaks of grey, “I could have pulled it off, if those court guys hadn’t interfered! Did you expect me to do in twenty-four hours what otherwise I’d planned to do in fifteen days? Am I a miracle worker?” “Well you did it in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya!” said White Beard sullenly, “Couldn’t you have used the same tricks here?” “No!” “What do you mean no?” “Here, they did to us what we did to them in Goa, Manipur and Tripura! Looks like they found my book!” “What book?” “My book of calculations, formulas, permutations and combinations!”

“You lost that book, what else is mentioned in your book?” cried White Beard desperately. “Tampering with electronic voting machines, placing judges in crucial places, how to spread fake news, fooling poor voters with demonetization fibs, how to..” “Enough!” shouted White Beard, “if they’ve found the book it’s going to be the end of us! All your devious designs, treacherous tactics, surreptitious strategies, all your furtive flip flops, calculated cunning, will soon be studied and followed by them!”

“Mine or yours?” asked Black Beard quietly. “What?” asked White Beard. “Are those methods mine or yours? I just wrote what you told me!” “Let’s not argue about that!” growled White Beard, “Call the minister in charge of the police and order him to find the book or we’ll change his portfolio and put him in charge of textiles or make him governor of a small state!”

“No, no! No more governors!” said Black Beard wearily. Race Course Road swears it was just a matter of a few minutes before the minister in charge of the police rushed to where White Beard and Black Beard stood, “Have you found the book?” asked White Beard and Black Beard together.

“Yes!” said the minister in charge of the police who did not want to become the minister in charge of textiles, “Yes, I have!” “Where was it?” asked White Beard and Black Beard together. “It was on your table where you left it! It was never stolen, nor was it lost!”

“What!” shouted White Beard, his fifty six inches slowly diminishing, as he looked fearfully at Black Beard with a few streaks of grey, “You mean he never used the book?” “Which means” said Black Beard. “That he is learning to get the better of us!” whispered White Beard. And Race Course Road swears both the Beards and the minister in charge of the police shivered enough to cause a pothole to open on her, with their quaking of fear..!

