Mumbai

In a vitriolic attack on India’s hardliner Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), the extremist Hindu group Shiv Sena on Thursday charged that the saffron party opted out of power in occupied Jammu and Kashmir after spreading anarchy, and said history will never forgive the party for its “greed”.

When the BJP failed to check militency and violence in the northern [occupied] state it pinned blame on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Sena said comparing the move to the way Britishers “decamped” from India. me Minister Narendra Modi.—TNS