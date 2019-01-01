Shisha, seized, warehouse sealed, several held

The police arrested several, seized shishas (glass hookahs), flavours, tobacco and equipment and sealed warehouse in the metropolis on Monday.

On a tip-off, the police team raided a godown in city police station jurisdiction. During operation, several culprits involved in illegal business were apprehended besides seizure of shishas, flavours, tobacco and other equipment.

The police sealed the godown and after registering a case against the detainees have started an investigation.—INP

