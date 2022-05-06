Shireen writes letter to UN rights chief on Sanaullah’s appointment

PTI leader Shireen Mazari has written a letter to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on the government’s decision to appoint Rana Sanaullah as the interior minister.

Mazari, who was the human rights minister in the last government, has claimed that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has appointed an “ally of terrorist groups” and an alleged killer as the interior minister. The PTI leader has also claimed that Sanaullah, who is an “accused” in the Model Town case, is using the “religion card” against his political rivals.

State Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, while commenting on the issue, said that Mazari had not written a letter but has sent an “appeal” to the UN to “save” the PTI.

“US is conspiring and a request has been sent to the United Nations. Wow, what a conspiracy,” said the minister. He also questioned on what basis the PTI leaders were “appealing” to the UN.

Meanwhile, in a video statement, religious scholar Maulana Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said nobody should be allowed to misuse the law in the country.