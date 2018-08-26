Shireen takes notice of DGK incident

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari Saturday took notice of Dera Ghazi Khan incident in which a woman was manhandled by some men who introduced themselves as officials of Darul Aman.

The Minister took notice after the media reports appeared in a section of press and social media, said a press release issued here. Mazari has taken serious action and condemned this inhuman act and has directed the concerned officials to conduct a fact finding inquiry to furnish a detailed report to the ministry on priority basis without delay.

She also had a telephonic conversation with the Deputy Commissioner DG Khan and concerned officials of Darul Aman and social Welfare department and asked them to hold a departmental inquiry over the matter. She also asked them to appoint female staff in Darul Aman instead of male staff. As per the directives of the Federal Minister, the DC DG Khan again visited the Darul Aman to look into the matter.

Mazari said that the Ministry is serious to take different productive measures to eradicate such incidents and we are determined to safeguard human rights at any cost.

“We will also form solid policies to address such issues on priority basis and will formally send the request to the provincial government to appoint the female staff in Darul Aman soon,” she said.

She said women are enjoying equal rights shared by the Constitution. “The Ministry is always concerned about such sad incidents and soon the responsible will be in the court of law,” she said.

The officials of Social Welfare Department apprised the Minister that two officials of Darul Aman has been suspended for their negligence and detailed inquiry report will be submitted to the Ministry soon—APP

Share on: WhatsApp