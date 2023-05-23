Shireen Mazari quits PTI in fresh jolt to Imran Khan led party

ISLAMABAD – Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari has announced leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in what is said to be a major jolt for Imran Khan-led party.

Mazari, 72, makes the announcement in a shock presser, as she cited health and family commitments. PTI stalwart said she has decided to distance herself from active politics to give time for family.

Once a close aide of former prime minister was arrested multiple times in recent days, and she mentioned plights that her daughter had to go through while she faced back-to-back arrests despite courts giving her relief.

From now onwards, Mazari said she would not be part of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf or any other party. During her presser, the outspoken politician mentioned her husband’s death, saying When Dr Tabish was alive, I could have many things, as he was there for the children as well.

Earlier in the day, the seasoned politician was arrested for the fifth time soon after a court in Gujrat ordered her release in the case pertaining to May 9 violence.