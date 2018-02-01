Shipping activity at PQ

Karachi

Three ships, MSC Algeciras, Maersk Chicago and Al-Soor-II carrying Containers and 60,400 tonnes Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Wednesday.

In the meantime another oil tanker ‘Glorious’ carrying 59,967 tonnes Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim.

Berth occupancy was maintained at the port at 41% on Tuesday where a total of seven ships namely, MSC Algeciras, Maersk Chicago, Santy, Great-61, Nvios Coral, Umm Addalkh and Al-Soor-II are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm Kernel and Palm oil during last 24 hours.—APP