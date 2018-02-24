Shipping Activity at PQ

Karachi

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where five ships, Prosper, APL Antwerp, Secon-8, Gas Esco and Quetta carrying Containers, Steel coil, LPG and Furnace oil took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday, 22nd February-2018.

Meanwhile another container vessel CMA CGM Virginia also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

Seventy one percent berth occupancy was observed at the port on Thursday where a total of twelve ships namely, Prosper, APL Antwerp, Daranee Naree, Panorama, Lowland Amster, Secon-8, Secon-7, YM Saturn, Gas Esco, British Emerald, Rainbow Island and Quetta were occupied at QPA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Soya been seeds, Coal, Steel coil, Chemicals, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Furnace oil during last 24 hours.

Cargo handling activity remained upward trend at the Port on Thursday, where a cargo volume of 232,985 tonnes, comprising 192,480 tonnes import cargo and 40,505 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,037 Containers (TEUs), (1,468 TEUs imports and 1,569 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours

Two ships, container vessel Prosper and Gas carrier British Emerald sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while three more ships APL Antwerp, Daranee Naree and Secon-7 are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.—APP