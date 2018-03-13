Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Shipping activity remained active at the port where three ship Prosper,Christian-and Sea Fortune carrying Container Cola and chemicals were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more container ships, MSC Earth and MSC Asya also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Monday morning.

A total of nine ship namely, Prosper, Nicoline Maersk, APA Hwaii, Soho Trader, Zi Jing Song, Sakizaya Wisdom, Christian-L, Sea Fortune and Silver Eburna are currently occupying berths to load/offload container, Talc Powder, General Cargo, Soya been seeds, Coal, Chemicals and Palm oil during last 24 hours.

Cargo volume of 110,922 tonnes, comprising 59,603 tonnes import cargo and 51,319 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,138 containers (TEUs),(437 TEUs imports and 2,701 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Five ships, MSC Asya, MSC Earth, X-press Kailash, Othoni and Thor Maximum carrying Container carrying Containers Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and PQEPT respectively on Monday. While chemicals carrier ‘Dreggen’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and two more container vessels Maersk Denver and MSC Tomoko are due to arrive on Tuesday.