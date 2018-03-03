Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Shipping activity remained active at the port where three ships, OOCL Washington, Central Park and Thor Courage carrying Containers, Chemicals and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal respectively on Thursday,1st March-2018.

Meanwhile two more Container ships, CMA CGM Amazon and Qingdao Tower, and a LPG carrier Tomson Gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was observed at the port at forty seven percent on Thursday where a total of eight ships namely, OOCL Washington, MSC Busan, Amadeus, Ionna Pol, Thor Courage, Central Park, Yuhua Star and Al-Salam-II were occupying at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Soya been seeds, Coal, Phosphoric Acid, Palm oil and Diesel oil during last 24 hours.