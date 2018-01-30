Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Two ships M.V Loch Crinan and M.T Al-Sahila carrying 51,180 tonnes Coal and 142,000 m3 LNG were arranged berthing at Port Qasim Power Electric Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, E-Tracer, Great-61 and Lion-M with Coal and Furnace oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy remained at the port at forty seven percent on Sunday where a total of eight ships namely, APL Hawai, Jack London, Santy, Loch Crinan, Nvios Coral, Umm Addalkh, Corona and Al-Sahila are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm Oil and LNG.

A cargo volume of 129,935 tonnes, comprising 97,882 tonnes import cargo and 32,053 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,048 Containers (TEUs), (361 TEUs imports and 1,687 TEUs exports) was handled at the port. Container Vessel ‘APL Hawai’ sailed out to sea Monday morning.

Four ships, MSC Susanna, MSC Chicago, Newark and Great-61 carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT and MW-4 on Monday. While two more Container Vessels MSC AL-Geciras and Maersk Chicago are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.