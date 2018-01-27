Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Three ships Hermain-S, Horizon and Golar Kelvin carrying 30,974 tonnes Steel Coil, 30,062 tonnes Palm Oil and 144,000 m3 LNG were allotted berths at Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Friday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Hansa America and San Francisca with Container also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy remained modest at the port at 26% on Thursday where a total of six ships namely, APL Charleston, CMA CGM Nerval, Umm Addalkh, Hermain-S, Bulk Electra Horizon and Golar Kelvin are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Soya Bean, LNG and Palm Oil.