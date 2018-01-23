Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Oil tanker Maersk Tacoma carrying 42,020 tonnes Diesel oil arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Sunday.

Berth occupancy was observed at the Port at 35% on Sunday where a total of six ships namely, CMA CGM Nermada, Safmarine Ngami, Morninghstar, Tamar, Bulk Electra and UACC Riyadh are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Steel Coil, Soya Bean and Palm Oil during last 24 hours.

A cargo volume of 90,743 tonnes, comprising 35,548 tonnes import cargo and 55,195 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,397 containers (TEUs), (492 TEUs imports and 2,905 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Container Vessel Safmarine Ngami sailed out to sea at night hours, while two more ships, CMA CGM Nermada and UACC Riyadh are expected to sail on Monday.

A total of five ships MSC Maria Elena, MSC Pilar, Express Black Sea, Bunga Lucrna and Torm Estrid carrying Containers, Chemicals and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Fotco Terminal respectively on Monday, while M.V Beks Cenk scheduled to load Rice and Steel Coil is due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.