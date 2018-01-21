Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Five ships, Bulk Electra, Rising Sun, YM Miranda, Epic Sardinia and Muawab carrying Soya Bean, Diesel oil, Chemicals, LPG and LNG took berths at Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here.

Meanwhile six more ships Hugo Schulte, San Felix, UACC Riydh, Royal Jade, Black Pearl and Navios Coral carrying Containers, Palm oil, Steel Coil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was observed at the port at 65% where a total of eleven ships namely, MSC Tomoko, Morningstar, Greco Libero, Bulk Electra, YM Miranda, Epic Sardinia, Arwa Spirit, Mauwab Imme, Oldendroff, NCC Maha and Rising Sun were occupied PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, General Cargo, Soya Bean, Coal, LPG, LNG, Palm Oil and Diesel oil.

A cargo volume of 124,710 tonnes, comprising 119,105 tonnes import cargo and 5,605 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 294 Containers (TEUs), (81 TEUs imports and 213 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Two ships, Bulk cargo carrier Imme Oldendroff and Gas carrier Arwa Spirit sailed out to sea morning, while two more ships oil tanker Rising Sun and Bulk cargo carrier Greco Libero are expected to sail on same day.