Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Two ships, Engia Dina and Intrepid Public carrying Steel Coil and Chemicals were allotted berths at Multi Purpose Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Monday. Meanwhile two more ships Rising Sun and Chemroad Hope with Diesel oil and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy was managed at the port at fifty three percent on Sunday where a total of nine ships namely, APL Norway, Cape Mayor, Pacific Action, Engia Dina, Intrepid Public, Mandarina China, Nautical Loredana.