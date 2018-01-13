Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Two ships, Mataquito and Chemroad Nova carrying Containers and Palm oil took berths Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships GH Chnook, Torrente and Berlin Trader with containers and General cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was managed at the port at 41% on Thursday where a total of seven ships namely, Mataquito, Pan Ocean, Dakang, Agios Nicolas, Gas Niaz, Chemroad Nova and BW Danube were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload containers, Rice, General Cargo, Soya Bean, LPG, Palm and Diesel oil during last 24 hours.

A cargo volume of 74,471 tonnes, comprising 52,041 tonnes import cargo and 22,430 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized (TEUs), (1,494 TEUs imports and 878 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. Two ships, container vessel Mataquito and gas carrier Gas Niaz sailed out to sea on Friday morning.

A total of six ships, GH Chnook, Prosper, Torrente, Forest Park, Nautical Loredana and Bahra carrying Containers. —APP