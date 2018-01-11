Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Five ships CSAV Tynadll, Maersk Columbus, Industrial Century, Gas Amazon, and Methane Nile Eagle carrying containers, Project Cargo, LPG and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Wednesday. Meanwhile two more ships Gas Niaz and Bahra carrying LPG and Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. High side berth occupancy was recorded at the port at 71% on Tuesday where a total of twelve ships namely, CSAV Tyndoll, Maersk Columbus, X-Press Makalu, Era-s, Norstar Invictus, Industrial Century, Agios Nicolas, Gas Amazon, Everich-6, Golar Bear, Methane Nile Eagle and Gao Chang-2 are currently occupying PQA berths to load/ offload Containers, Rice, Crude Oil, General Cargo, Soya Bean, LPG, LNG and Palm. Cargo handling remained at the Port at 152,746 tonnes, comprising 111,864 tonnes import cargo and 40,882 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,193 Containers (TEUs), (3,248 TEUs imports and 945 TEUs exports) was handled. Oil tanker ‘Norstar Invictus’ and General Cargo carrier industrial century sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, Era-s, Gas Amazon, Everich-6 and Golar Bear are expected to sail on same day and a Container Vessel is expected to sail at night hours.