Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Five ships, Virgo, Prosper, Kirri Billi, Epic Saradina and Kano Carrying containers, Canola Seeds, LPG and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and PGPC Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Monday. Meanwhile three more ships Glorious, Horizon and MSC Maeva carrying Diesel Oil, LPG and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy was observed at the Port at 59% on Sunday where total of ten ships namely Virgo, Prosper, Pan Oceanis, Yasa Pembe, Kirri Billi, Epic Sardina, While Purl, Kano, Al-Khattiya and Lime Galaxy were occupied at berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola Seeds, LPG, LNG and Palm oil. A cargo volume of 137,905 tonnes, comprising 114,181 tonnes import cargo and 23,724 tonnes, export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,892 containers (TEUs), (1,691 TEUs imports and 1,201 TEUs exports) was handled at the port. Container Vessel ‘Prosper’ sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while two more ships ‘Yasa Pembe’ and Lime Galaxy are expected to sail on same day. Four ships, Mediterranean Bridge, MSC Maeva, Newark and Reem-3 carrying containers and Bitumen are expected to take berths at QICT and MW-1 respectively on Monday, while Container MSC Busan and Bulk Cargo carrier Fareast Honesty are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.—APP