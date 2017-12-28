Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Three ships, MSC Heldi, Corona and Octaden carrying Containers, Palm oil and Phosphoric Acid took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA), here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Maersk Denver and Elm Galaxy carrying Containers and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy was reported at the port at 53% on Tuesday where a total of nine ships namely MSC Heidi, Pan Oceanis, G.H Rough Habit, Eptalofs, Corona, Octaden, Maria-III, Ejnana and Al- Jassasiaya are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola Seeds, LPG, LNG, Palm Oil and Diesel oil.

Cargo handling operation were carried our efficiently at the Port where a cargo volume of 123,326 tonnes, comprising 97,473 tonnes import cargo and 25,853 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,398 Containers (TEUs), (1,273 TEUs imports and 1,125 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.—APP