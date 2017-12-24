Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Six ships Suez Canal, Pan Oceanis, SC Zhu Hai, JS Green Star, Black Pearl and Glorious scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Chemicals, LPG and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminals, Engro Vopak Terminal, SSGC Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday. Meanwhile, Five more ships CCNI Arauco, Hugo Schulte, Era-S, Sea Harvest and Hydroussa, scheduled to load/offload containers, Rice, Palm Oil and Chemical also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy was observed at the port at 47% on Thursday where a total eight ships are currently occupying berths to load/offlaod containers, Rice, Chemicals, Canola seeds, LPG, Palm oil and Diesel oil during last 24 hours. A cargo volume of 105,396 tonnes, comprising 84,811 tonnes import cargo and 20,585 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,564 containers (TEUs), (1,518 TEUs import and 1,046 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.—APP