Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Two ships, Zi Jing Song and Chemroad Quest carrying General Cargo and Chemicals were allotted berths at Multi Purpose Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Monday. Meanwhile two more MSC Bilbao and Valle Bianca with Containers and Diesel Oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy was observed at the port is 47% on Sunday where total eight ships are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Canoal Seeds, Crude Oil, LPG and Palm oil during last 24 hours. A cargo volume of 53,403 tonnes, comprising 8820 tonnes import cargo and 44583 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2547 containers (TEUs), (424 TEUs imports and 2123 TEUs exports) was handled at the port. Container Vessel Safmarine Nyassa sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while four more ships CMA CGM Figaro, Sakizaya Miracle, Chemroad Quest and Ginga Kite are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon. A total of five ships, MSC Bilbao, MSC Pina, Epta Lofas, SC Zuhai, and Al-Noman carrying Containers, Seeds, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, EVTL and EETL respectively on Monday, while two more Container ships MSC Al-Ghero and Maersk Kensington are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.