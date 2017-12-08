Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Two Ships Genuine Venus and Horizon carrying Phosphoric Acid and Palm oil took berth at Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday. Meanwhile another Container ship CMA CGM Indus also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Wednesday. Berth occupancy was reported at the port at 53% on Wednesday where a total of nine ships namely, APL Hawaii, MSC Al-Geciras, Northern Megnum, African Arrow, Trade Will Medi Chiba, Genuine Venus, White Purl and Horizon are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Sun flower seeds, Soya Bean seeds, Chemicals, LPG and Palm oil respectively during last 24 hours. Cargo throughput during last hours stood at 127,067 toones, comprising 67,065 tonnes import cargo and 60,002 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,651 containers (TEUs), (1,493 TEUs import and 3,158 TEUs export) was handled at the port.