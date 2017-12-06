Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Six ships SMC Rachale, MSC Albany, Newark, Al-Jassasiya, Straum and Glorious carrying Containers, LNG, Palm Oil and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile another Container ship APL Hawaii also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Tuesday morning.

Berth occupancy remained on high side at the port at seventy one percent on Monday where a total of twelve ships namely, Vessels MSC Rachale, MSC Albany, Newark, Marvel, Trade Will, Medi Chiba, Kasman, Ever Rich-6, White Purl, Al-Jassasiya, Straum and Glorious are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Sun Flower Seeds, Soya Bean Seeds, Coal, LPG LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port on Monday where a cargo volume of 178,820 tonnes, comprising 142,233 tonnes import cargo and 36,587 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerize cargo carried in 3,383 Containers (TEUs), (1,909 TEUs imports and 1,474 TEUs exports) was handled.

Two ships, Container Vessel MSC Albany and Bulk Bagged cargo carrier Marvel sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while three more ships MSC Rachale, Newark and Straum are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Five ships, APL Hawaii, MSC Al-Geciras, Northern Megnum African Arrow and Horizon carrying Containers Steel Coil and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT MW-1 and LCT respectively on Tuesday.