Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Three ships, Maipo, Sea Delta and Maran Gas Delphi carrying containers, 7,483 tonnes Chemicals and 61,000 tonnes LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Friday.

Meanwhile three more ships CMA CGM Amazon, Uni Florida and Lion-M with Containers and Furnace oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Friday morning.

Fifty nine percent berth occupancy was observed at the port Thursday where a total of ten ships namely, Maipo, Chang AN, Lanka Jaya, Kiran Marmara, Ql-Xiang-22, YM Miranda, Sea Delta, Maran Gas Delphi, SC Brilliant and Brizo are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Animal Feed, Coal, Soya Bean Seeds, Chemicals, LNG, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively.