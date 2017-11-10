Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Five ships, Lanka Jaya, Houyoshi Park, SC Brilliant, YM Miranda and Brizo carrying Coal, Phosphoric Acid, Palm oil, Chemicals and Furnace oil took berths at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Maipo, Malmo and Marang Gas Delphi carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy reported fifty three percent at the port on Wednesday where a total of nine ships namely, MSC Busan, Chang AN, Lanka Jaya, Kiran Marmara, Ql-Xiang-22, Houyoshi Park, YM Miranda, SC Brilliant and Brizo are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Animal Feed, Coal, Soya Bean Seeds, Palm oil, Diesel oil and Furnace oil respectively. Cargo throughput during last 245 hours stood at 143,680 tonnes, comprising 120,728 tonnes import cargo and 22,952 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,251 containers (TEUs), (43 TEUs imports and 1,208 TEUs exports) was handled at the port. Container Vessel ‘MSC Busan’ sailed to sea on Thursday morning, while a Chemicals carrier Houyoshi Park is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Two ships, Container vessel Maipo and Gas carrier Maran Gas Delphi are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday. While three more Container vessel CMA CGM Amazon, Uni Florida and Prosper are due to arrive at PQ on Friday.