Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Three ships, C.V Priority, M.V QI-Xiang-22 and M.T Horizon carrying containers, 64,210 tonnes Soya Bean and 30,000 tonnes Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Friday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Pavino Spirit, Jog Leela, Mezaira and Gas Texiana carrying 126,002 tonnes Furnace oil, 64,855 tonnes Diesel oil and 4,203 tonnes Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was reported at the port at fifty three percent on Thursday where a total of nine ships namely, Priority, Chang AN, Gong Ying-1, QI-Xiang-22, DA Kang, White Purl, Chemroad Queen, Horizon and Lion M are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Animal Feed, Coal, Soya Bean Seeds, Project Cargo, LPG, Chemicals, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 101,735 tonnes, comprising 83,704 tonnes import cargo and 18,031 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,097 containers (TEUs), (1,148 TEUs imports and 949 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Four ships, Container Vessel Priority, Oil tanker Lion-M, Chemicals carrier Chemroad Queen and Bulk cargo carrier Gong Ying-1 are expected to sail on Friday.

A total of five ships, Leno, Hansa America, Al-Dasma, Tembek and Gas Taxiana carrying Containers, Diesel oil LNG and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, EETL and EVTL respectively on Friday, while two more Container Vessels APL Japan and Cope Mayor are due to arrive at PQ on Saturday.