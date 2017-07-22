Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Seven ships C.V Priority, C.V Malpo, M.V Golden Catharine, M.T Al-Jassasiya, M.T Stanley Park, M.T Karachi and M.T Global Aker carrying containers Canola Seeds, LNG, Chemicals, Furnace oil and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain and Fertilizer Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Fotco Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Friday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Container Vessel CMA CGM Amazon and Oil Tanker Pavano Spirit also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was managed at the port at fifty six percent on Thursday where a total of nine ships namely, C.V Priority, C.V Maipo, MSC Bilbao, Ruining-3, Golden Catharine, Al-Jassasiya, Stanley Park, Global Aker and Karachi are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola Seeds, LNG, Phosphoric Acid, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively.

A record cargo handling was achieved at the Port where a cargo volume of 219,821 tonnes, comprising 186,001 tonnes import cargo and 33,820 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 7,188 Containers TEUs) 5,408 imports TEUs and 1,780 TEUs exports) was handled.

Container Vessel MSC Bilbao sailed out to sea on Friday morning while two more ships two more container Vessels priority and Maipo are expected to sail on same day morning. Container Vessels CMA CGM Amazon and Florida are expected to take berths at Container Terminal’s berth # 5 and 9 respectively on Friday, while an Oil taker Al-Salam is due to arrive at PQ on same day and two Container ships Hermes and MSC Mykonos and Chemicals carrier Bunga Lilac are due arrive on Saturday and M.T Brizo carrying 70,000 tonnes Furnace oil is also due to arrive on July 23.