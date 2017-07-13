Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Six ships M.V Maersk Hartford, MSC Esthi, APL Columbus, Sky Ploeg, Gas Odyssey and Jag Lavanya carrying containers, Edible oil, Chemical and Furnace oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Wednesday.

Berth occupancy was maintained at the Port at 52% on Tuesday where a total of nine ships namely, M.V Maersk Hartford, MSC Esthi, APL Columbus, Sky Ploeg, Gas Odyssey, Jag Lavanya, Nautical Alice, Gas Log Seattle and Star Trader are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Edible oil, Chemical, Furnace oil, Coal, LNG and Soya Bean Seeds respectively.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood 78256 tonnes, comprising 69394 tonnes import cargo and 8862 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2784 containers TEUs) 2362 imports TEUs and 422 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Four ships M.V Log Seatle, Wish Way, Nautical Alice and Gas Odyssey are expected to sail on same day.

Three ships YM Miranda, SL Africa and Unibulker are expected to take berths on July 12.