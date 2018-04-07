Shipping activity at PQ

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where four ships, Lris-T, GH Cilation, YM Miranda and Gaschem pacific carrying Canola seeds, Coal and Chemicals were arranged berthing at Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Multi-purpose Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday, Meanwhile three more ship, Northern Power, Vendonisia, and Corona carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of during the same day.

Ten ships namely, Tempanos, White Fin, Iris-T, GH Citation, Navios Achilles, Maritime Setoshio, AL-Shumail, YM Miranda, Gaschem Pacific and NCC Maha are currently occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Clinker, Project cargo, coal, Chemicals, LNG and Palm oil respectively during last 24 hours.