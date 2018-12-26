Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Three ships, Great Fortune, Kilburn and White Purl carrying Coal and LPG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, SSGC Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA).

Meanwhile four more ship, MSC Esthi, Al-Kharatiya, Al-Salam-II and NCC Amal with Containers, LNG, Diesel oil and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean Seeds and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them a Container Vessel SM New York is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon. A cargo volume of 134,930 tonnes, comprising 84,794 tonnes imports cargo and 50,136 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of Containerized cargo carried in 2,485 Containers (TEUs), (88 TEUs imports and 2,397 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

A total of six ships, MSC Esthi, FCL Wealth, Aliki Force, Horizon, Al-Salam-II and Al-Kharatiyat scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Palm oil, Diesel oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, PIBT, LCT, FOTCO and EETL respectively. While two more Container ships, APL Savannah and Maersk Detroil are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.—APP

