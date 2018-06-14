Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Three ships, Mersk Kensington, Forever SW and YM Miranda carrying containers, Coal and Chemicals were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Mol Globe, Ocean Princesss-1, Sea Luck-III, Lion-M and Methane Jane Elizabeth carrying Containers, Bitumen, Furnace oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships namely, Mersk Kensington, MSC Heidi, Ken Wave, YM Miranda, Red Daisey, Forever SW, Coventry, Caspian Gas, Muscat Silver and Jo Pinari are currently occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Chemicals, Coal, Canola Seeds, LPG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 196,850 tonnes, comprising 166,175 tonnes import cargo and 30,675 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,552 Containers (TEUs), 1,134 TEUs imports and 1,418 TEUs exports was handled at the Port.

Container Vessel MSC Heidi sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, Ken Wave, Caspian Gas, Jo Pinari and Muscat Silver are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon. Seven ships, MSC Athos, Mol Globe, GSL Tianjin, Dewi Saras Wati, Methane Jane Elizabeth, Eva Bergen and Al-Soor-II carrying Containers, Kernel, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, PGPCL, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday.