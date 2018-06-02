Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where five ships, CMA CGM Almaviva, Express Rome, Houyoshi Park, Gas Esco and Simaisma carrying Containers, Chemicals, LPG and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, SSGC Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday, 31st May-2018.

Meanwhile three more ships, Hansa America, Tiamat Gas and LNG Palu carrying Containers, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Ten ships namely, CMA CGM Almaviva, Express Rome, Thassos, Valadon, YM Miranda, Houyoshi Park, Gas Esco, Simaisma, Manuela Botigliri and Totonno Bottiglieri are currently occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Soya bean seeds, Canola seeds, Chemicals, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively during last 24 hours.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port where a cargo volume of 197,157 tonnes, comprising 168,201 tonnes import cargo and 28,956 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,994 Containers (TEUs), (2,470 TEUs imports and 1,524 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours

Three ships, Totonno Bottiglieri, Manuela Botigliri and YM Miranda sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while two more ships, CMA CGM Almaviva and Thassos are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A total of seven ships, Hansa America, Virgo, Maersk Pearl, Durban Queen, Navios Centaurus, Able Sailor and LNG Palu scheduled to load/offload Containers, Crude oil, Palm oil, Bitumen, Soya Bean seeds and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, LCT, MW-1, FAP and PGPCL respectively on Friday, 01st June-2018.—APP