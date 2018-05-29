Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where five ships, MS Tiger, Reem-5, Maran Gas Mystres, Hyde Park and Thassos carrying Containers, Bitumen, LNG, Phosphoric Acid and Soya Bean Seeds were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-purpose Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Mediterranean Bridge, Sea Span Oceania, Coventry and Totonno Bottiglieri carrying Containers, Canola seeds and Furnace oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships namely, MS Tiger, Nicoline Maersk, Inlaco Bright, Reem-5, Thassos, Bravo-V, Sea Lavender, Maran Gas Mystres, Hyde Park, CTG Cobalt and FPMCP Eagle are currently occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Wheat, Soya bean seeds, Coal, Phosphoric Acid, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively during last 24 hours.

A cargo volume of 145,628 tonnes, comprising 115,704 tonnes import cargo and 29,924 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,131 Containers (TEUs), (635 TEUs imports and 1,496 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during last 24hours.

Four ships, CTG Cobalt, Bravo-V, Nicoline Maersk and FPMCP Eagle sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while another ship MS Tiger is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon. Five ships, Sea Span Oceania, Mediterranean Bridge, Darya Mahyesh, Sino Energy-8 and Glorious carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday.—APP