Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Brisk shipping movement was recorded at Port Qasim where eight ships, MSC Tomoko, Maersk Detroit, Da Cahng, Cylon Princess, UACC Riyadh, Malhari, Caspian Gas and Al-Ajnan carrying Containers, Project Cargo, Coal, Palm oil, Chemicals, LPG and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, SSGC Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, five more ships, Avacon, Reem-3, Chemroad Queen, Iblea and African Puffin scheduled to load/offload Soya bean seeds, Vitamen, Palm oil ,Furnace oil and Cement also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy remained on high side at the port where a total of thirteen ships namely, MSC Tomoko, Maersk Detroit, Devon Trader, Islander, Da Cahng, MI Harmony, Cylon Princess, Zhen Bang, Caspian Gas, Al-Ajnan, Malhari, UACC Riyadh and Nord Bay are currently occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Project cargo, Coal, Canola seeds, LPG, LNG, Chemicals, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively during last 24 hours.

A record cargo handling was achieved at the Port on Tuesday where a cargo volume of 216,591 tonnes, comprising 210,438 tonnes import cargo and 6,153 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,898 Containers (TEUs), (2,676 TEUs imports and 222 TEUs exports) was handled during last 24 hours.