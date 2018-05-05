Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Five ships, Express Athens, UACC Muharraq, Pacific Lagoon, White purl and Umm Alamad carrying Containers, Palm oil, Furnace oil, LPG and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday. Meanwhile another ship, CMA CGM Blue Whale with containers also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. A total of eleven ships namely, Express Athens, MSC Samantha, Trans Ocean, Islander, African Puffin, Tai Honesty, Crimson Empress, White Purl, Umm Alamad, UACC Muharraq and Pacific lagoon are currently occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement Coal, Soya Bean seeds, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively during last 24 hours. A cargo volume of 105,609 tonnes, comprising 72,197 tonnes import cargo and 33,412 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,383 Containers (TEUs), (1,079 TEUs imports and 1,304 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.