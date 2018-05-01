Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Four ships, Libra, Islander, African Puffin and Desert Rose scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal and Furnace oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-purpose Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Fotco Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday. Meanwhile three more ships MS Tiger, Seamax Greenwich and Santa Rita carrying containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. A total of nine ships namely, Libra, Cape Mayor, APL Hawa-II Islander, African Puffin, Caravos Liberty, Crimson Empress, Maran Gas Coronis and Desert Rose are currently occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement Coal, Soya Bean seeds, LNG and Diesel oil respectively during last 24 hours. Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood 114,435 tonnes, comprising 80,824 tonnes import cargo and 33,611 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,163 Containers (TEUs), (394 TEUs imports and 1,769 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.