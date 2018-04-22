Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Six ships MSC Heidi, MSC Esthi, Express Black Sea, Low Land Amstel, Sakizaya Champion and Clipper Helen carrying Containers, Coal, Soya Bean and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here. Meanwhile two more ships Wooyang Hermes and ST Cergue carrying Steel product and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port during last 24 hours.