Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships MS Tiger, Daytona Beach, Horizon and Ocean Prelate scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Palm and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile five more ships scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships namely, MS Tiger, Nicoline Maersk, CMA CGM Narmada, Daytona Beach, Asma, Ocean Prelate, Endeavour Strait, High Gate, Ruby Star, While Purl and Horizon are currently occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice Bitumen, Soya Bean Seeds, Coal, LPG and Palm oil respectively.

A cargo volume of 146,441 tonnes, comprising 94,647 tonnes import cargo and 51,794 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,389 Containers (TEUs) (663 TEUs imports and 2,726 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Three ships, MS Tiger, High Gate and Nicoline Maersk are expected to sail on Monday at afternoon, while two more ships Endeavour Strait and White Purl are expected to sail on same day.

Six ships, MSC Heidi, MSC Esthi, Express Black Sea, Low Land Amstel, Sakizaya Champion and Clipper Helen carrying Containers, Coal, Soya Bean and LPG expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, EAP and EVTL respectively on Monday.