Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

C.V Prosper carrying Containers took berth at Qasim Intenatanal Container Terminal on Sunday April 08. Meanwhile two more ships Barbouny and Al-Gharrafara scheduled to lood/offload 8,500 tennes sand and 140,300 CMB, LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships namely, Prosper, CMA, CGM Atila, Northern Power, Maritime Setoshio, Lris-T, GH Citation, Pacific Talent and NCC Tabuk are currently occupying PQA berths to load/offioad Containers, Clinker, Canola Seeds, Coal and Palm Oil respectively during last 24 hours.

A cargo volume of 108,131 tonnes, comprising 56,075 tonnes import cargo and 52,056 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,247 containers (TEUs) ( 800 TEUs imports and 2,447 TEUs exports) was handlad at the Port during last 24 hours.

Five ships Prosper, Northern Power, Maritime Setoshi, GH Citation and NCC Tabuk sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while two more ships CMA CGM Atila and lris-T are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.